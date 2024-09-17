Sponsored By

Games featuring paid loot boxes will soon receive a mandatory 'M' rating in Australia

The Australian Government doesn't want titles featuring "in-game purchases with an element of chance" being recommended to children under 15 years of age.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

September 17, 2024

2 Min Read
A DualSense controller lit in neon
Image via Unsplash / Taylor R

The Australian Government is tweaking how video games containing in-game purchases are classified in the region.

New classification guidelines will debut on September 22, 2024, and mandate that titles featuring "in-game purchases with an element of chance" must have a minimum classification of 'M' (not recommended for children under 15 years of age).

As noted by Australian game industry trade body IGEA, the updated guidelines define purchases with an "element of chance" as "mystery items players can use real money to buy without knowing what they’ll receive, such as loot boxes."

The changes will apply to video games on computers, console, phones, and tablets (so pretty much the whole gamut) and are being made to "align video game classifications with age-based restrictions that are already in place in the real-world."

"Simulated gambling" carries a harsher restriction

Games that feature "simulated gambling," such as casino games, will be legally restricted to adults aged 18 and over with a minimum classification of 'R 18+.' Projects that were classified before September 22 won't need to be reclassified unless they lose their current rating due to "revocation or modification."

A fact sheet released by the Australian Government notes the 'M' classification is an "advisory rating" and "places no legal restrictions on the sale or distribution of these games."

"The R 18+ classification is a legal restriction meaning it is illegal to sell or distribute these games to people under the age of 18," it adds.

The document explains projects that enable players to "directly purchase loot boxes or other randomized rewards" from an in-game shop using real world currency will be impacted by the new rules.

A game would also warrant an 'M' rating if those loot boxes or rewards were obtained using in-game currency, keys, and other objects that can be purchased using real world cash.

An additional FAQ states titles featuring even a minor instance of simulated gambling—such as an RPG with gambling elements that aren't "the focus of the video game"—would likely receive an 'R 18+' classification.

"The definition of simulated gambling applies to any interactive activity within a video game and does not consider how much of the game consists of simulated gambling," reads the FAQ, which also notes the test for simulated gambling "does not consider the type of currency (in-game versus purchasable) used."

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of 2025's Early Access game, Starlight Re:volver.
Business
New studio Pahdo Labs formed by Capcom and Riot Games alumsNew studio Pahdo Labs formed by Capcom and Riot Games alums
byJustin Carter
Sep 17, 2024
1 Min Read
Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Business
Respawn's Star Wars Jedi franchise tops 40 million playersRespawn's Star Wars Jedi franchise tops 40 million players
byJustin Carter
Sep 17, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: How custom tools made the 2D photo mode of A Highland Song singDeep Dive: How custom tools made the 2D photo mode of A Highland Song sing
byJoseph Humfrey
Sep 17, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Alekon lets players make the picture perfect photo albumAlekon lets players make the picture perfect photo album
byJoel Couture
Sep 16, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Refreshing the Crusader Kings III tutorial mode through optimized UXDeep Dive: Refreshing the Crusader Kings III tutorial mode through optimized UX
byValeska Martins, Ellinor Zetterman
Sep 12, 2024
13 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
The eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography gamesThe eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography games
byMichelle Olson
Sep 16, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
GDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: The Animal KingdomGDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: The Animal Kingdom
byWinifred Phillips
Sep 13, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
PlayStation 5 Pro tests most fervent fans' loyaltyPlayStation 5 Pro tests most fervent fans' loyalty
byJames McWhirter
Sep 12, 2024
6 Min Read