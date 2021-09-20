informa
Business
News

Game service provider Keywords has found its new CEO

The company intends to continue expanding to become the 'go-to' provider of scale within the games industry.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
September 20, 2021

Keywords has named Bertrand Bodson as its new CEO following the departure of Andrew Day earlier this year.

Bodson joins the sprawling game service provider, which has scaled up significantly in recent years, after previously working as chief digital officer at global healthcare company, Novartis.

The newly-appointed chief exec has been brought in after outgoing CEO Andrew Day chose to accelerate his retirement plans due to a health scare.

Keywords says Bodson will bring "deep experience in driving and executing growth strategies" on an international scale.

"Bertrand brings an ideal skillset to leading our ambitious, international business given the breadth of his experience in shaping and executing growth strategies and engendering strong cultures at some of the world's leading businesses," explained Keywords chairman Ross Graham.

"This expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow across multiple territories to cement our position as the 'go-to' provider of scale within our industry, globally."

Bodson will officially step into the role on December 1, 2021, and is keen to help Keywords deliver "an even more compelling proposition" within the realm of game services

