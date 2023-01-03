informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Game Freak's mobile game Pocket Card Jockey to be re-released on Apple Arcade

*neigh!* on Apple Arcade.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 03, 2023
Cover art for Game Freak's Pocket Card Jockey.

Pokémon developer Game Freak announced the return of its old game Pocket Card Jockey. Beginning January 20, the mobile game will be made available on Apple Arcade as Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, over seven years after it was delisted from mobile platforms in Japan. 

The game has the distinction of being the second game from the developer to release on iOS and Android, and its first non-Pokémon title to come to mobile. And for the Apple Arcade, an updated release of a classic game such as this has the bonus of turning heads towards the subscription service and other games it may have to offer.

Game Freak first released the original Pocket Card Jockey in Japan for the Nintendo 3DS in 2013, and in the west three years later. Its mobile version released in 2014 solely for Japan, and service was ended over a year later. Players clear solitaire decks as a way to get their horses to progress on the racetrack until the race is over.

“The more cards they clear, the better their horse’s mood will be—which in turn helps them charge energy during races," reads the game's Apple Arcade description. The description adds that the new mobile version will retain the basic rules of the original Nintendo 3DS version, though racing segments have been recreated in 3D.

At the moment, it appears that Ride On! is exclusively for the Apple Arcade and supporting iOS devices.

Mobile

Latest Jobs

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

Hybrid (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
1.03.23
Senior Core Engine Programmer

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

Hybrid (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
1.03.23
Technical Artist

Sword and Wand, Inc

Remote (Full Time Remote - US Only)
12.06.22
Senior Level Designer

University of Central Florida

Orlando, FL, USA
1.03.23
Instructor or Lecturer, Games and Interactive Media
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more