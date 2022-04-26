informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

Game Freak implementing optional four-day week to help with childcare

The initiative is being described as a "selective weekly three-day system."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 26, 2022
A door in the Game Freak office adorned with a picture of Charizard

Pokemon developer Game Freak is implementing an optional four-day work week to accommodate the childcare needs of its employees.

According to a translated press release, the initiative is being described as a "selective weekly three-day system" that allows workers to take an extra weekly holiday on top of their weekend off, delivering a four-day work week.

Game Freak said the system will allow eligible employees "choose their own way of working," and will be made available to full-time staff who have "childcare" or "nursing" needs.

As noted by Serebii.net founder Joe Merrick, those taking advantage of the system will be handed a pay reduction that accounts for the additional time off.

"[Game Freak] wants to be an autonomous manufacturing group where each person can choose their own way of working," continues the press release.

The company added it will continue to consider and implement initiatives to support diverse work styles, but didn't specify whether that means other employees will be given the opportunity to opt-in to its weekly three-day system. 

Culture

Latest Jobs

Gameforge AG

Karlsruhe, Germany - hybrid working
04.26.22
Discord Community Manager* [Studio]

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
04.26.22
Campaign Director

Legends of Learning

Remote
04.26.22
Senior Gameplay Engineer - $180k

N-Fusion Interactive Entertainment Corp.

Remote
04.26.22
Level Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more