Sponsored By

Gambling fears get Balatro delisted after ratings board mixup

Talk about a bad hand.

Justin Carter

March 1, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot from LocalThunk's Balatro.
Image via LocalThunk/Playstack.

At a Glance

  • Balatro may look like a gambling game, but it very much isn't, which Playstack says it had to fight for to clear its release.

UK ratings board PEGI accidently delisted Balatro on the PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Stores after a recent categorization error.

Publisher Playstack revealed the deckbuilder was "temporarily removed" from consoles stores in various countries. While vague on specifics, it hoped to get the game back on sale ASAP.

As noted by GamesIndustry, PEGI's PlayStation and Xbox Store pages list Balatro with an 18 rating for "prominent gambling imagery." Its Nintendo eShop page is gone entirely.

PEGI's delisting reportedly stemmed from Balatro's rating going from 3+ to 18+ overnight. It changed due to "prominent gambing imagery" and instructive material on gambling.

But as Playstack noted, Balatro itself has nothing to do with gambling, and the ratings change is "unfounded." LocalThunk, its creator, is also said to be "staunchly anti-gambling."

Playstack said this exact discussion happened with PEGI in October. Back then, the game was originally 18+ before being shifted to 3+, and nothing in it has changed between then and now.

As it works to get Balatro back on sale, the game may still have an 18+ rating, but Playstack said it'll be "temporary."

"We thank you for your patience and support," it concluded.

It also assured that anyone who previously bought the console version of the very popular game can still download and play it.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

An astronaut and a drone in Keoken Interactive's Deliver Us Mars.
Business
Indie dev Keoken Interactive conducts staff layoffsIndie dev Keoken Interactive conducts staff layoffs
byJustin Carter
Mar 1, 2024
1 Min Read
Aloy in key art for Horizon Forbidden West.
Business
Horizon co-op game reportedly still in production following Sony layoffsHorizon co-op game reportedly still in production following Sony layoffs
byJustin Carter
Mar 1, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming
Featured Blog: The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming

Mar 1, 2024

Design
'The Layoff Talk' by Worth Dayley
'The Layoff Talk' by Worth Dayley

Feb 29, 2024

Business
Google Play Games aims to capture Android and iOS mobile game revenue on PC
Google Play Games aims to capture Android and iOS mobile game revenue on PC

Feb 28, 2024