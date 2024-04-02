Sponsored By

Rated D for Denied.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 2, 2024

1 Min Read
Image of a man undergoing facial recognition.
Image via iStock.

At a Glance

  • The ESRB's facial recognition proposal may be rejected now, but it could send a new iteration to the FTC down the line.

The FTC denied a proposal to use facial recognition technology to verify the age of anyone buying mature-rated games.

Last year, it was reported the ESRB was teaming with SuperAwesome and Yoti on the Privacy-Protective Facial Age Estimation. The technology would've required adults to let their faces get scanned to confirm they're adults, in place of physical IDs.

Per the FTC, the denial vote was 4-0 "without prejudice." Its reasoning was that due to the COPPA rule, online services have "acceptable methods" to gain parental consent for anyone 13 and under.

350 comments were submitted following the proposal, with concerns raised about privacy, accuracy, and deepfakes. Last year, the ESRB acknowledged those risks but also argued parents would still have control over what they shared.

However, the FTC noted Yoti sent a proposal in September for a facial age estimation model submitted to the National Institute of Standards and Technology. That's still being processed and could "materially assist" the FTC (and general public) in "better understanding age verification technologies".

It also pointed out how a provision to COPPA also allows new approval methods to be submitted. As a result, a new proposal could be submitted in the not-too-distant future.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for A16Z Games.
Business
A16Z Games commits $75M to accelerator program for early game startupsA16Z Games commits $75M to accelerator program for early game startups
byJustin Carter
Apr 2, 2024
1 Min Read
Shinra's army in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Business
Square Enix adds Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director and Octopath Traveler producer to executive staffSquare Enix adds Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director and Octopath Traveler producer to executive staff
byJustin Carter
Apr 2, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A fearsome mech
Design
MechWarrior 5: Clans devs hope narrative focus will entice new playersMechWarrior 5: Clans devs hope narrative focus will entice new players
byBryant Francis
Apr 2, 2024
7 Min Read
The logo for Unity 6.
Programming
Unity sees WebGPU as a growing market for game developmentUnity sees WebGPU as a growing market for game development
byBryant Francis
Apr 2, 2024
3 Min Read
Basim in Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Business
Ubisoft lays off 45 employees to address 'market evolution'Ubisoft lays off 45 employees to address 'market evolution'
byJustin Carter
Apr 1, 2024
1 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games

Mar 29, 2024

Business
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024

Mar 28, 2024

Design
10+ years making games from Mexico
10+ years making games from Mexico

Mar 26, 2024