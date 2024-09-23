Frostpunk 2 sells over 350K copies in opening weekend

Frostpunk 2 launched on September 20 and became a success for 11-Bit Studios within three days.

The developer revealed its city-builder survival game has exceeded 350,000 copies in sales. It released on Mac and PC, with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions due in 2025.

Additionally, 11 Bit said Frostpunk 2's estimated revenue "already covered the costs we spent on producing and marketing the game. Big, big thank you to you all for your support! It (almost) melts our frozen-solid hearts."

How Frostpunk 2 stands with the original, and on its own

For comparison, the original Frostpunk sold 250,000 copies in three days when it released solely on PC in 2018. Within three years (and after launching on more systems), it hit 3 million copies, and, as of this past April, that grew to 5 million copies.

Frostpunk 2 has also outpaced its predecessor in terms of players. Per SteamDB, it opened to 35,233 players on September 20, slightly up from the original Frostpunk's open of 29,361 players in 2018.

Last year, Game Developer spoke with 11 Bit about Frostpunk 2's emphasis on player-made stories and the "human experience." More recently, we also talked about when to apply pressure on players without becoming a "jackass simulator."