informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Friday the 13th: The Game will be pulled from sale when license expires in December

The move will impact both physical and digital versions of the horror title.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 08, 2023
Key artwork for Friday the 13th: The Game

Friday the 13th: The Game is being pulled from sale over an ill-fated licensing deal.

The title will be removed from physical and digital shelves on December 31, 2023, but will continue to function until at least December 31, 2024.

In a statement posted on social media, publisher Gun Interactive explained it has no choice but to pull the game from sale because its license expires at the end of the year.

"The time has come. Our license for Friday the 13th will expire on December 31, 2023. On that date, Friday the 13th: The Game will no longer be available for sale, both physically and digitally," wrote the company.

Friday the 13th expiration

"The game will, however, continue to function through at least December 31, 2024, if you already own it. At this time, we've made the decision to reduce the price to $4.99 for the base game and $0.99 for each piece of DLC content. We will continue to offer the title and content at the price point right up until it is removed from digital and physical storefronts."

Friday the 13th: The Game launched back in May 2017, but hasn't seen an update in years due to a licensing dispute that resulted in Gun Interactive cancelling its DLC plans in 2018 before eventually winding down support for the title in November 2020.

At the time, the company indicated the dev team had been left in limbo due to the dispute, and that they couldn't "keep building content that may never see the light of day."

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Disbelief

Hybrid, Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL
5.31.23
Quality Assurance Lead

Bladework games

Remote (United States)
5.18.23
Senior Gameplay Engineer

High Fidelity, Inc.

Remote
6.2.23
Game Interaction Designer

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more