Friday the 13th: The Game is being pulled from sale over an ill-fated licensing deal.

The title will be removed from physical and digital shelves on December 31, 2023, but will continue to function until at least December 31, 2024.

In a statement posted on social media, publisher Gun Interactive explained it has no choice but to pull the game from sale because its license expires at the end of the year.

"The time has come. Our license for Friday the 13th will expire on December 31, 2023. On that date, Friday the 13th: The Game will no longer be available for sale, both physically and digitally," wrote the company.

Friday the 13th expiration

"The game will, however, continue to function through at least December 31, 2024, if you already own it. At this time, we've made the decision to reduce the price to $4.99 for the base game and $0.99 for each piece of DLC content. We will continue to offer the title and content at the price point right up until it is removed from digital and physical storefronts."

Friday the 13th: The Game launched back in May 2017, but hasn't seen an update in years due to a licensing dispute that resulted in Gun Interactive cancelling its DLC plans in 2018 before eventually winding down support for the title in November 2020.

At the time, the company indicated the dev team had been left in limbo due to the dispute, and that they couldn't "keep building content that may never see the light of day."

