informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Free webinar covers handling a video game studio comms crisis

Community managers need to know how to handle any crisis—whether it's from an announcement, leak, or other issue—and Game Developer Talks is here with a free webinar on September 28 about crisis comms for studios, publishers, and other game companies.
Game Developer
Staff
September 20, 2022
StephanieBayerv2b.jpg

One day, you're working on your next video game. The next, it's DEFCON 1. An announcement is botched, early access disappoints, there's a footage leak. Community managers need to know how to handle anything, and Game Developer is here with a free webinar about crisis comms for studios, publishers, and other game companies.

Death by 1000 Keystrokes: Surviving a Crisis of Comms is the first official webinar in the new Game Developer Talks series of free online sessions. It takes place on Wednesday, September 28 from 10-11:30am PT (1-2:30pm ET).

In this webinar, community development manager and GDC Masterclass instructor Stephanie Bayer will cover everything you need to know about handling a comms crisis at your studio or company. She'll discuss topics like like surviving when things suddenly go wrong, as well as handling internal pressure while dealing with crises and trying to make a difference in your community. Anything can happen when you're working in video games, and it's best to make sure your community management team is prepared for the unexpected.

Death by 1000 Keystrokes: Surviving a Crisis of Comms
Stephanie Bayer
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
10:00-11:30am PT (1:00-2:30pm ET)

This Game Developer Talks webinar is FREE but registration is required. Make sure you sign up by Sunday, September 25 to secure a spot in this engaging and always pertinent topic of crisis comms in video game development.

Sign up for free here.

For those wanting a more in-depth look into the field of community management, including looking for job opportunities and career growth, Stephanie Bayer is hosting a GDC Masterclass called Community: From Manager to Director: The Evolution will be Internalized. Head here for more information, including how to register for an upcoming course in November or December.

See all upcoming GDC Masterclass courses here

GDC returns to San Francisco in March 2023! For more information, be sure to visit our website.

Subscribe to the GDC newsletter and get regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or RSS.

Game Developer and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech.


Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Sony PlayStation

San Diego, California
6.23.22
Sr. Online Programmer

The Walt Disney Company

Glendale, California
8.1.22
Associate Marketing Manager - Walt Disney Games

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more