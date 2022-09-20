Free webinar covers handling a video game studio comms crisis

One day, you're working on your next video game. The next, it's DEFCON 1. An announcement is botched, early access disappoints, there's a footage leak. Community managers need to know how to handle anything, and Game Developer is here with a free webinar about crisis comms for studios, publishers, and other game companies.

Death by 1000 Keystrokes: Surviving a Crisis of Comms is the first official webinar in the new Game Developer Talks series of free online sessions. It takes place on Wednesday, September 28 from 10-11:30am PT (1-2:30pm ET).

In this webinar, community development manager and GDC Masterclass instructor Stephanie Bayer will cover everything you need to know about handling a comms crisis at your studio or company. She'll discuss topics like like surviving when things suddenly go wrong, as well as handling internal pressure while dealing with crises and trying to make a difference in your community. Anything can happen when you're working in video games, and it's best to make sure your community management team is prepared for the unexpected.

Death by 1000 Keystrokes: Surviving a Crisis of Comms

Stephanie Bayer

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

10:00-11:30am PT (1:00-2:30pm ET)

This Game Developer Talks webinar is FREE but registration is required. Make sure you sign up by Sunday, September 25 to secure a spot in this engaging and always pertinent topic of crisis comms in video game development.

For those wanting a more in-depth look into the field of community management, including looking for job opportunities and career growth, Stephanie Bayer is hosting a GDC Masterclass called Community: From Manager to Director: The Evolution will be Internalized.

