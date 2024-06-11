Sponsored By

Free-to-play dev Voodoo acquires social platform BeReal

Voodoo will use the platform to extend its reach to consumer apps, while BeReal plans to use Voodoo as a way to reach consistent, sustainable growth.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 11, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for social platform BeReal.
Image via BeReal.

French developer Voodoo Games has bought the BeReal social platform for €500 million (or $536.9 million).

Known for free-to-play games like Helix Jump and Hole.io, Voodoo aims to use BeReal as a way to "strengthen [its] global position." As for BeReal, the tech company wants to "accelerate its growth" using the tech and knowledge Voodoo's learned over the years.

BeReal was founded in 2019, and is chiefly known for being a social platform without likes or followers dictating the experience. Photos also automatically disappear 24 hours after posting, and it currently sports 40 million active users.

Hypercasual possibilities between Voodoo and BeReal

While this isn't the first time games have gotten in bed with social media, this partnership offers interesting possibilities for Voodoo and its hypercasual games.

For founder Alexis Barreyat, Voodoo will allow BeReal to have a "sustainable growth path" previously unavailable. The press release said the company will shoot for new features and growth through "organic and paid marketing across [various] markets."

Voodoo co-founder Alexandre Yadzi noted BeReal's ability to key in on "a universal need to share real, unfiltered experiences with close friends." As part of its push into consumer apps, it hopes to "unlock synergies" with BeReal.

"We are very excited to bring our teams together," said Yadzi, "and leverage Voodoo’s know-how and differentiated technologies to scale BeReal into the iconic social network for authenticity."

Read more about:

M&A

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A promotional photo for Lionbridge's testing services
Business
CWA accuses Activision QA supplier Lionbridge of retaliatory layoffsCWA accuses Activision QA supplier Lionbridge of retaliatory layoffs
byChris Kerr
Jun 11, 2024
2 Min Read
Key art for Sports Interactive's Football Manager 2024.
Business
Sports Interactive strikes deal for Premier League to feature in Football Manager gamesSports Interactive strikes deal for Premier League to feature in Football Manager games
byJustin Carter
Jun 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Production
Postmortem: The journey of Inkbound through Early AccessPostmortem: The journey of Inkbound through Early Access
byMark Cooke
Jun 11, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture
Jun 7, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Good Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for CostcoGood Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for Costco
byJoel Couture
Jun 5, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2’s cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2’s cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Marketing
Future Proofing - Corporate Comms for New Studios in 2024Future Proofing - Corporate Comms for New Studios in 2024
byChris Schmidt
Jun 11, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
A Command & Conquer RetrospectiveA Command & Conquer Retrospective
byJosh Bycer
Jun 11, 2024
20 Min Read
A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2’s cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2’s cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
Jun 7, 2024
4 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan
thumbnail
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill setThe key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
byHolly Green