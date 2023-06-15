Forza Motorsport developer Turn 10 is working with Hutch Games on a new standalone mobile game focused on car customization.

It's interesting to see Microsoft permit one of its core first-party studios to collaborate with another team on a project, with Hutch indicating the unnamed title will "take advantage of Forza's world-leading gameplay and visual style" and its own experience with mobile live ops.

Based in the UK, Hutch has worked on a number of mobile racing games including F1 Clash, Rebel Racing, and Top Drives.

The studio said it began discussing a joint project with Turn 10 back in 2020, with those conversations born out of a shared desire to "create a platform leading automotive gaming experience."

Turn 10 and Hutch want to celebrate car culture

Hutch will be leading development on the project with creative input and guidance from Turn 10. The aim is to create an experience tuned for a "broad audience" that can be enjoyed on-the-go.

"Our philosophy for game development is mobile first, with gameplay experiences that work for players on this platform. We’re committed to creating strategic games that enable our community of players to celebrate their passion for cars," commented Hutch CEO and co-founder, Shaun Rutland, in a press release.

"It’s that same passion for cars, as well as creating platform leading titles about cars, that brought us together with Turn 10. Coming together to work on a title made immediate sense and we’re incredibly excited to show you the results of our last few years of collaboration."

Turn 10 is currently working on Forza Motorsport, which is slated to launch in October this year, having overseen the franchise since its inception back in 2005.