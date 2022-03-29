Fortnite gets permanent no-build mode called Zero Build

Epic Games is introducing a permanent no-build mode to Fortnite called Zero Build.

The company removed building from the popular battle royale shooter earlier this month to commemorate the start of the current season, adding new movement and ability mechanics such as a shoulder bash and overshield in the process.

Fast-forward a few days and it seems like the change was warmly received, and Epic has now decided to cater to players who enjoy the more stripped-back version of the shooter by making Zero Build a permanent fixture.

It's a notable move given Fortnite's building mechanics, which allow players to create towering structures mid-skirmish to outmanoeuvre their enemies, have become one of the game's most recognizable features (for better or worse).

Players still eager to build can do so in arenas or creative, while Zero Build will be available to play as part of a new playlist that includes Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads -- accessible through the Discover menu.

"Zero Build is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability," said Epic. "Without building, all players have the recharging Overshield as your first line of defense in Zero Build. Zip up Ascenders to access Blimps or use Mantling to get the high-ground over your opponents. Don’t forget to Sprint between cover on your way to a Victory Royale."