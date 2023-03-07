informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Former Riot execs raise $55 million to launch new studio: The Believer Company

Chief product officer Steven Snow went out of his way to specify that the company will say "no fucking thanks" to "technologies that won't make [our] game more fun."
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
March 07, 2023
The logo for The Believer Company.

Former Riot Games executives Michael Chow and Steven Snow are announcing the founding of a new Los Angeles-headquartered game studio: The Believer Company.

The studio has raised $55 million in Series A financing, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with support from Andreessen Horowitz, and additional seed funding from Bitkraft Ventures, Riot Games, 1Up Ventures, and other venture partners.

Believer has not yet announced any new titles, though the company is immediately recruiting to build a "world class team" to create an original open-world game based on "an original IP."

Chow will serve as the company's chief executive officer, while Snow will serve as chief product officer. Other former Riot Games employees like Tim Hsu, Shankar Gupta-Harrison, and Landon McDowell will fill out the C-suite, joined by former Bungie and Electronic Arts creative exec Jeremy Vanhoozer.

There is one rather odd paragraph in The Believer Company's formal announcement. Snow dedicates one of his statements to describing how the company will bring "select technologies into the development and gameplay spaces explicitly for the betterment of our players and the games they love."

That normally wouldn't be unusual, but Snow concluded his comment by saying "we are excited to say 'no fucking thanks' to the technologies that make the game more fun."

The Believer Company did not specify what technologies Snow was referring to (it's hard to keep track of them at this point—blockchain, generative AI tools, and virtual/augmented reality might all be on the table), but it seems notable that the letters "NFT" (normally representing the blockchain technology 'non-fungible token') can be an acronym for "no fucking thanks."

MobileConsolePC

Latest Jobs

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
3.02.23
Gameplay Director (Project Fantasy)

Arizona State University

Los Angeles, CA, USA
2.27.23
Assistant Professor of XR Technologies

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Copenhagen, Denmark)
3.02.23
Animation Tech Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
3.02.23
Assistant Professor in Game Design and Development
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more