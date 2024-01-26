Sponsored By

Former Krafton employee sues company in sexual assault, wrongful termination caseFormer Krafton employee sues company in sexual assault, wrongful termination case

The PUBG publisher reportedly failed to investigate an alleged assault and terminated the victim months after reporting it.

Justin Carter

January 26, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol.
Image via Striking Distance Studios/Krafton.

At a Glance

  • The alleged victim claims Krafton ignored complaints about then-marketing VP Kevin Kimball's behavior at a 2022 work party.

[Content warning for brief mention of sexual assault.]

According to Polygon, an ex-staffer at Krafton is suing Krafton after being wrongfully terminated for reporting an alleged sexual assault.

In the suit (filed in December 2023), the plaintiff claims she was assaulted by then-global marking VP Kevin Kimball. The alleged incident took place at a work party after the 2022 Game Awards.

There, Kimball made alleged advances at her while trying to get her more alcohol. The suit then claims he forced himself on her in a bathroom stall until she escaped, crying.

The party was for Striking Distance Studios, which launched its debut game The Callisto Protocol a week prior. Kimball was Krafton's global marketing VP until early 2023 (weeks after said incident), then its strategy/business head until September that year.

After reporting the incident to Krafton management, the plaintiff claims she was ignored, and eventually fired in February 2023. Prior to that, they "failed to investigate" and "[let] exist a hostile, oppressive, dangerous and violent work environment."

And instead of "protecting Plaintiff (and all females) from such sex harassment," the suit says "nothing was done to address Kimball’s sex assault."

In addition to wrongful termination, the plaintiff is suing Kimball for emotional distress. She claims he created a hostile work environment to retaliated against her complaint to Krafton leadership.

At time of writing, neither Kimball or Krafton responded to Polygon. Game Developer has reached out to the latter, and will update this story when a response is given.

The full lawsuit can be read here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Concept art for Blizzard Entertainment's scrapped project, Odyssey.
Business
Blizzard's Odyssey MMO killed due to ongoing engine woesBlizzard's Odyssey MMO killed due to ongoing engine woes
byJustin Carter
Jan 26, 2024
2 Min Read
Key art for Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol.
Business
Former Krafton employee sues company in sexual assault, wrongful termination caseFormer Krafton employee sues company in sexual assault, wrongful termination case
byJustin Carter
Jan 26, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

A chef stands in a cyberpunk Ramen cafe in NVIDIA's AI tech demo.
Audio
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?

Jan 23, 2024

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024

A close-up of a complex film camera on a set.
Business
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut

Jan 19, 2024