Former Fall Guys art lead co-founds new studio Electric Saint

Anna Hollinrake, the former art lead on popular platforming battle royale Fall Guys, joined forces with Flavourworks co-founder Pavle Mihajlovic to establish new studio Electric Saint.

During her time on Fall Guys, Hollinrake helped build the Creative Services team from the ground up to support a launch that attracted millions of players.

Mihajlovic, meanwhile, started his own development journey working as a programmer at Godus and Curiosity developer 22cans, before moving on to co-found Flavourworks and release Erica.

Laying out their ambitions for Electric Saint, the duo said they want to create "ambitious, heartfelt games."

"We care about crafting dynamic worlds that are full of light and life, and tell inclusive stories within them. We embrace new technologies and draw from our collective history in emotive-driven game development to achieve lasting, impactful experiences that were formerly only possible for much larger teams," reads the Electric Saint website.

Electric Saint was formed in autumn last year but has only now broken cover. The studio is currently working on an unannounced project, and has pledged to share more details soon.