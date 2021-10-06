informa
Former Gearbox Software CTO Steve Jones is now company president

Randy Pitchford is stepping away from Gearbox Software, but will still be in charge of Gearbox Entertainment Company, the studio's parent operation.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
October 06, 2021

Randy Pitchford is no longer CEO of Gearbox Software. The company has announced that former chief technical officer Steve Jones is taking over the role of company president.

Pitchford's departure from the role doesn't mean he's done with Gearbox however. He'll continue to serve as President of Gearbox Studios (the company overseeing film and television adaptations of Gearbox properties), and will still be CEO and President of The Gearbox Entertainment Company, which oversees both operations.

Jones is a 22-year veteran of Gearbox Software, with credits on Half-Life: Opposing Force, the original PC Port of Halo, and the original Brothers in Arms. He was also technical director on Borderlands and Borderlands 2.

Jones will now be overseeing production and development of "multiple AAA games" in Gearbox Software's development pipeline.

There's a lot of Gearbox to go around these days. The company opened a new office in Montreal back in August and was acquired by Embracer Group at the start of the year.

