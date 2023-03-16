A group of former lead developers from Burnout and Need for Speed developer Criterion Games have established new "player-first" triple-A studio, Fuse Games.

The Guildford-based studio will be led by former Criterion general manager and Electronic Arts VP, Matt Webster.

Webster is joined by a founding team that includes fellow Criterion alumni Steve Uphill (head of content), Pete Lake (head of production), Alan McDairmant (head of operations), and Andrei Shires (head of technology).

Fuse has already received significant funding and has quickly expanded its development team to 17 members. The company's first project, a triple-A title it claims will deliver "blockbuster spectacle and player-centric innovations in social gameplay," is already in development.

The studio is targeting PC and console platforms, and said it hopes to build a "modern, high-performing" workplace that encourages its employees to be value-led.

"It takes a great team to make great games, so at Fuse we're striving to inspire and lead the next generation of game developers and game industry leaders," said Webster in a press release. "With the founding team’s experience, we truly understand the value of building teams, and we will work to lead, grow, develop and fuse our people together with a clear vision that is guided by our shared values."