informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Former Criterion leads establish new triple-A studio Fuse Games

The UK studio has already received "significant funding"
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 16, 2023
The Fuse games logo, featuring yellow lettering on a turquoise backdrop

A group of former lead developers from Burnout and Need for Speed developer Criterion Games have established new "player-first" triple-A studio, Fuse Games.

The Guildford-based studio will be led by former Criterion general manager and Electronic Arts VP, Matt Webster.

Webster is joined by a founding team that includes fellow Criterion alumni Steve Uphill (head of content), Pete Lake (head of production), Alan McDairmant (head of operations), and Andrei Shires (head of technology).

Fuse has already received significant funding and has quickly expanded its development team to 17 members. The company's first project, a triple-A title it claims will deliver "blockbuster spectacle and player-centric innovations in social gameplay," is already in development.

The studio is targeting PC and console platforms, and said it hopes to build a "modern, high-performing" workplace that encourages its employees to be value-led.

"It takes a great team to make great games, so at Fuse we're striving to inspire and lead the next generation of game developers and game industry leaders," said Webster in a press release. "With the founding team’s experience, we truly understand the value of building teams, and we will work to lead, grow, develop and fuse our people together with a clear vision that is guided by our shared values."

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
3.02.23
Gameplay Director (Project Fantasy)

Arizona State University

Los Angeles, CA, USA
2.27.23
Assistant Professor of XR Technologies

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Copenhagen, Denmark)
3.02.23
Animation Tech Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
3.02.23
Assistant Professor in Game Design and Development
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more