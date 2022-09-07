Former Adobe VP Stefano Corazza is the new head of Roblox Studio

Game creation platform Roblox has named former Adobe VP and head of augmented reality, Stefano Corazza, as its new head of Roblox Studio.

Corazza intends to work with the company's creator group to give developers the tools and technology they need to "build anything they dream up" within Roblox's self-styled metaverse.

"My passion has always been democratizing the creation of stories, games, film and immersive experiences. Roblox is the place with the largest audience of creators and the platform that made sharing these experiences the easiest," said Corazza.

"I will have the privilege of leading the Roblox Studio team, the tool our creators use to build the Metaverse. Natively collaborative and multiplayer, with millions of users."

During his time at Adobe, Corazza was responsible for building out the company's AR strategy, and also leveraged machine learning technology to drive content creation.



Roblox development has turned into a lucrative business of the platform's top creators. For instance, earlier this year Roblox developer and publisher Gamefam netted $25 million to expand its team and bring new franchises to the "metaverse." Prior to that, a group of Roblox developers have opened a new game studio called Uplift Games after one of their games topped 22 billion visits.

Roblox itself, however, has faltered slightly of late, with the company's latest fiscal report revealing that in-game spending dipped by four percent year-on-year -- marking the second quarter in a row the key metric has taken a hit.

