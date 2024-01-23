Sponsored By

The name may change, but Focus' commitment to releasing games from international studios remains the same.

Justin Carter

January 23, 2024

Key art for Don't Nod's Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.
Image via Don't Nod/Focus Entertainment.

  • Focus' name change comes amid reorganizations and an expected slump for 2023-2024's third quarter.

Beginning April 1, Focus Entertainment will be changing its name to PulluP Entertainment.

The French publisher confirmed the name change in its newest financial earnings report. In that same news, it revealed Ubisoft alum Geoffrey Sardin has been made deputy CEO as part of a larger reorganization.

Also starting on April 1, Pullup will be comprised of three core teams. The first, Focus Entertainment Publishing, will be headed up by deputy managing director Jon Bert.

The Arcade Crew will be run by Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert and focus on indie and retro games. Finally, the Studios branch will be made up of Focus-owned teams such as Deck13, Leikir Studio, and Blackmill.

Focus accepts its third quarter slump while preparing for the future

Outside of the rebrand, Focus saw a total revenue of €128.3 million (or $139.02 million) for the first nine months of the 2023-2024 financial year. Compared to 2022-2023, revenue fell by 9 percent.

2023-24's third quarter revenue specifically was €43.3 million ($46.9 million), down 43 percent from 2022-23. Focus notes it previously called a decrease on the horizon.

With no major third quarter releases, Focus had to rely on its back catalog of previously release titles. In total, the back catalog rose by 45 percent from the prior year for a total of €29.5 million in revenue.

It noted Atomic Heart and A Plague Tale: Requiem as solid performers during this time. The latter was made by Asobo Studio, which confirmed last November it was working on a third entry with Focus.

Closing out Focus' 2023-2024 slate is February's Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden from Don't Nod and Saber Interactive's Expeditions: A MudRunner Game in March.

2024-2025's slate presently includes Leikir's Metal Slug: Tactics adaptation, plus Saber's John Carpenter's Toxic Commando and Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II.

