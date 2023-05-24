Focus Entertainment CEO Sean Brennan resigns after four months

Focus Entertainment has lost its CEO Sean Brennan, who first joined at the start of the new year.

In a press release, Focus wrote that he tendered his resignation effective immediately on May 16. No reason was given for his departure, but Brennan wrote that he "have been pleased to support Focus in its development and in the pursuit of its strategy to move up the value chain."

Brennan first joined the A Plague Tale: Requiem publisher on January 6, with the stated goal of helping it grow into a larger game publisher. His previous credits included managing publishing duties for ZeniMax titles such as The Elder Scrolls Online and The Evil Within series for nearly 15 years.

Taking Brennan's place will be Fabrice Larue, a member on the publisher's board of directors. Per the press release, he's the only senior staff member taking a different position in the wake of Brennan's departure. And despite the shakeup, Focus said it continues to have full confidence in its 2023-2024 lineup.

Briefly, Focus also used the press release to announce it projected a "strong" growth in operational margins for its 2022-2023 financial year. More concretely, the publisher had a "historical high turnover" of €194 million (or $208.67 million) by March 31, 2023.

Focus' full financials for 2022-2023 will be disclosed on June 15.