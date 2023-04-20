Focus Entertainment acquires Train Simulator dev Dovetail Games

Focus Entertainment has made its first acquisition of 2023 with the purchase of Dovetail Games.

Per GamesIndustry, the purchase includes all of the UK developer's properties, such as the Train Sim World and Train Simulator Classic series. Senior leadership, including current CEO Jon Rissik, will continue to operate the company.

Dovetail first opened in 2008 and specializes in simulation games. Along with the two locomotive franchises above, it's also developed the Fishing Sim World games and Bassmaster Fishing. Both Train Sim World 3 and Train Simulator Classic released in 2022.

Overall, this marks the sixth acquisition that Focus has made. In 2020, it acquired Deck 13, the studio behind The Surge series and 2023's Atlas Fallen. In 2022, it bought Verdun developer BlackMill Games.

Focus Entertainment's simulation inspiration

Speaking to GamesIndustry, Focus CEO Sean Brennan explained that the publisher has "enjoyed great success in the simulation space and we believe that we can emulate and build on that success with Dovetail. [...] The management team are the experts in this space so it would be churlish to overly interfere in their operations."

"We like their business model based on fully-owned IPs and creating recurrent revenues from regular content updates to a passionate and committed community of fans," he continued. "[Dovetail] will keep their distinct culture and way of managing the business for sure, a policy that we have followed with all our past studio acquisitions."

And when asked about if other acquisitions were on the horizon, Brennan was clear in stating Focus would pursue any developer it thought would be a good fit for its banner. "We have been talking to a lot of folks and believe there are still many outstanding creative studios out there who could fit the bill."

"We will continue to be active in the M&A arena going forward."