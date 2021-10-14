Finnish mobile studio Papukaya breaks cover with $3.1 million Supercell investment

Finnish mobile studio Papukaya has emerged from stealth mode with backing from Supercell.

Co-founded by industry veterans Drussila Hollanda and Johannes Ahvenniemi, who between them have worked at companies including Rovio, Seriously, and Wooga, Papukaya has ambitions to create casual titles for mainstream audiences.

The nascent company received a €2.7 million ($3.1 million) investment from Supercell in 2020 with a view to expanding, and believes it can attract a new type of casual player by developing projects that "focus on values and positive emotions."

Supercell co-founders Ilkka Paananen Mikko Kodisoja have also joined the Papukaya board.

"The global mobile game player base has grown and diversified, but there's still untapped potential even beyond the casual gamer demographic," said Drussila Hollanda, who's serving as Papukaya CEO. "Only 10 percent of time spent on smartphones is spent playing games -- so there's definitely room to engage a largely unserved market."

Papukaya intends to draw inspiration from other forms of entertainment including books and social media apps, and said its debut title will explore universal topics and themes like relationships and wellbeing.