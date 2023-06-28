informa
Final Fantasy XVI has sold 3 million copies in one week

The sixteenth main installment in the franchise launched on June 22.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 28, 2023
Key artwork for Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI has shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies in one week.

The sixteenth main installment in the long-running franchise launched for Playstation 5 on June 22, 2023.

It has been seven years since the last mainline entry in the series, Final Fantasy XV, landed on PlayStation 4 (and eventually other platforms), marking one of the biggest gaps between installments in the history of the franchise.

Three million Final Fantasy XVI 's

Square Enix filled that void with Final Fantasy VII Remake, which topped 3.5 million sales in three days thanks to what the Japanese publisher described as "exceptional digital sales."

Final Fantasy VII Remake eventually went on to sell over 5 million copies worldwide by August 2020, passing that milestone after just over five months on shelves.

Console

