Far Cry boss Dan Hay departs Ubisoft

Longtime Far Cry executive producer Dan Hay is heading out from Ubisoft Monteal. Sources have told Video Games Chronicle that Hay has made his announcement internally, and Ubisoft confirmed his departure to the outlet.

"After more than 10 years at Ubisoft, Dan Hay has announced that he will be pursuing a new chapter in his professional life and he will be leaving on November 12," the studio stated."

Hay first joined Ubisoft to executive produce 2012's Far Cry 3, and served in the same role for all the Far Cry games that followed. He also led the Far Cry 5 team as creative director.

Talent retention at Ubisoft has been a hot topic of late, both due to a flurry of incentives for developers to hop to adjourning studios, and as part of the fallout over an alleged culture of toxicity and sexual harassment across the company's studios.

Longtime production director Sandra Warren will step into Hay's role while the team reorganizes.