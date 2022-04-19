Far Cry 3 and Child of Light creative director Patrick Plourde departs Ubisoft

Ubisoft veteran Patrick Plourde, creative director on Far Cry 3 and Child of Light, is leaving the company after 19 years.

Plourde worked on numerous high-profile projects at Ubisoft, including Assassin's Creed II, Watch Dogs 2, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2, and Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood.

In a statement posted on Linkedin, Plourde explained he's leaving the French publisher to start his own independent creative consultancy, but added he will "keep working with Ubisoft and also spend time on some personal projects."

As reported by Axios, Plourde was named by pro-worker group A Better Ubisoft -- which comprises current and former Ubisoft employees -- as someone with "multiple misconduct reports" against their name.

When asked by Axios whether his departure was in any way related to those reports, Plourde said the desire to go independent was the "driver behind the move."

Ubisoft also confirmed Plourde's departure in a separate statement sent to Axios reporter Stephen Totilo. "We can confirm that Patrick is leaving Ubisoft but will provide consulting to some of our creative directors, at their request, and to the Editorial team on certain projects," said the company.