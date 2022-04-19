informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

Far Cry 3 and Child of Light creative director Patrick Plourde departs Ubisoft

Plourde was named by pro-worker group A Better Ubisoft as someone with "multiple misconduct reports" against their name.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 19, 2022
Ubisoft_Header.png

Ubisoft veteran Patrick Plourde, creative director on Far Cry 3 and Child of Light, is leaving the company after 19 years.

Plourde worked on numerous high-profile projects at Ubisoft, including Assassin's Creed II, Watch Dogs 2, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2, and Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood.

In a statement posted on Linkedin, Plourde explained he's leaving the French publisher to start his own independent creative consultancy, but added he will "keep working with Ubisoft and also spend time on some personal projects."

As reported by Axios, Plourde was named by pro-worker group A Better Ubisoft -- which comprises current and former Ubisoft employees -- as someone with "multiple misconduct reports" against their name.

When asked by Axios whether his departure was in any way related to those reports, Plourde said the desire to go independent was the "driver behind the move."

Ubisoft also confirmed Plourde's departure in a separate statement sent to Axios reporter Stephen Totilo. "We can confirm that Patrick is leaving Ubisoft but will provide consulting to some of our creative directors, at their request, and to the Editorial team on certain projects," said the company.

Culture

Latest Jobs

The Coalition

Vancouver, British Columbia
04.15.22
QA Director

Microsoft

Redmond, Washington
04.14.22
Design Director

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos (remote optional), California
04.14.22
Sr. Technical Animator

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

Remote OR Amsterdam, Netherlands
04.14.22
Core Engine Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more