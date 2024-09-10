Sponsored By

Ex-SCEE president says laid off devs can 'drive an Uber' while waiting for industry to right itself

Why job hunt when you can stay at a beach for a year?

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 10, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Astro Bot.
Image via Team Asobi/PlayStation.

Chris Deering, the former president of Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE), has pushed back against the idea of the industry's widespread layoffs being caused by corporate greed.

On a recent episode of Simon Parkin's My Perfect Console podcast, Deering shared his thoughts on the last two years of staff cuts and studio closures. Citing Sony London (which shut down in May), he noted that "if money isn't coming in from consumers on the last game, it's going to be hard justifying spending money for the next."

Layoffs in the game industry

Since the start of 2023, there have been at least two rounds of layoffs per week at studios of varying sizes. At time of writing, there have been 11,540 estimated layoffs for 2024, and a combined 22,040 cuts between 2023 and now.

In February, Sony laid off 900 PlayStation developers across various first-party studios and canceled multiple projects to keep room for "future growth." More recently, it scrapped Firewalk's Concord just two weeks post-launch.

Despite how things have gone, Deering believes game development "[won't be] a lifetime of poverty or limitation. It's still where the action is. These things do recover sometimes a lot faster than you might think, when all is very precarious."

Deering further likened the situation to the pandemic, and said developers will have to "figure out how to get through it" before their "[presumably] decent" severance package runs out.

His advice? Keep up with industry news and "drive an Uber, or go off to find a cheap place to live and go to the beach for a year."

View post on X

Read more about:

[Company] PlayStationTop Stories

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

An in-game agent for the NFT title Deadrop.
Business
NFT game dev Midnight Society makes 'significant' layoffs after 'unexpected' challengesNFT game dev Midnight Society makes 'significant' layoffs after 'unexpected' challenges
byJustin Carter
Sep 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.
Business
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 opens to 2 million playersWarhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 opens to 2 million players
byJustin Carter
Sep 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
The Operator is a crime solving game delivered entirely with UIThe Operator is a crime solving game delivered entirely with UI
byJoel Couture
Sep 10, 2024
8 Min Read
The Godot icon next to a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.
Console
W4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in OctoberW4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in October
byBryant Francis
Sep 9, 2024
5 Min Read
Simon Jones, Rémi Verschelde, and Juan Linietsky, three men, smile for the camera.
Programming
Godot founders had desperately hoped Unity wouldn't 'blow up'Godot founders had desperately hoped Unity wouldn't 'blow up'
byBryant Francis
Sep 5, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
5 things to learn from AAA studios5 things to learn from AAA studios
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 9, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Power progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiencesPower progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiences
byCameron McKellar
Sep 6, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Balancing creativity and deadlines in game developmentBalancing creativity and deadlines in game development
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 5, 2024
7 Min Read