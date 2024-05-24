ESA appoints Sue Madden as new executive director for ESA Foundation

The ESA's made a small shakeup to its executive team, adding Sue Madden to its ranks. As executive director of the ESA Foundation, she'll lead the organization's titular, education-focused arm.

Madden has worked as the foundation's interim ED since 2023. She's previously led her own philanthropic consulting firm for nearly 15 years, and worked at the Gannett Foundation and BAE Systems.

The ESA Foundation provides grants and scholarships to aspiring developers, along with financial support to schools and nonprofits. Madden will oversee fundraising efforts toward a "diverse pipeline" for the "next generation of industry innovators and leaders."

DEI and community a focus for Madden and the ESA Foundation

Madden's effort will reportedly focus on "education, diversity and inclusion, and community." The press release further notes these future opportunities target "next generation" creators regardless of race, ethnicity, age, or gender.

"Through my work with the Foundation, I've witnessed how the industry works together to support the next generation of creators and innovators," wrote Madden. "It is a privilege to lead the Foundation's efforts to unlock opportunities for emerging talent who someday will serve as industry leaders."

"Sue has made tremendous progress in setting a new strategic direction for the Foundation," added ESA CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "Her vast experience...will be an invaluable asset to the ESA Foundation as we work to expand the Foundation's impact in supporting the future leaders of the video game industry."