1 min read
Epic Games offers hundreds of temporary QA testers full-time roles

The news comes as staff across the industry push for better working conditions.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
February 21, 2022
Fortnite developer Epic Games has offered hundreds of temporary developers full-time positions with benefits.

As reported by The Verge, Epic has extended to offer to QA testers and other "eligible" contract-based workers in the United States.

The news comes as employees continue to take major game companies to task in a bid to improve working conditions, including QA testers at Activision Blizzard subsidiary Raven Software who are currently attempting to unionize after the publisher began a restructure that resulted in a number of temporary staff being laid off.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Verge, Epic said it will be offering "full-time at-will employment to eligible US-based contingent workers" but noted that some staff won't receive the offer due to "exceptions" that mean the switch wouldn't make sense for them.

Confirming the news, an Epic spokesperson said the company will hire "a few hundred" contractors, noting that "most but not all" are QA testers. Those who make the full-time switch will be granted access to the company's U.S. employee benefits.

Epic still intends to hire contingent workers for "short-term needs," and didn't elaborate on which workers were excluded from the offer.

