informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

Epic Games invests in Wonderbox developer Aquiris

Epic has also entered into a multi-game publishing deal with the Brazilian studio.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 13, 2022
wonderbox.png

Fornite maker Epic Games has invested in Brazilian studio Aquiris, best known for working on titles like Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker and Horizon Chase.

The size of the investment wasn't disclosed, although Epic did reveal it will be entering into a multi-game publishing deal with Aquiris that will cover "future unannounced multiplatform games."

Aquiris said the investment represents a "strong endorsement" of its current slate of projects.

"We are thrilled to partner with Epic Games. It's a strong endorsement of what Aquiris has built so far, and we can't wait to show the world what we are working on together," said Aquiris CEO Mauricio Longoni. "Epic's publishing power and close collaboration with us on tech, business intelligence, and product development will help us boost the quality and the reach of our titles."

Epic's head of third-party publishing Hector Sanchez will join the Aquiris board of directors as part of the deal, and said the South American studio has shown it has a "keen eye for quality game experiences."

"We’re honored to have this opportunity to strengthen our relationship with one of the premiere studios in the growing and important Latin American development scene," added Sanchez.

Latest Jobs

Gameforge

Hybrid / Karlsruhe, Germany
03.29.22
Discord Community Manager

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more