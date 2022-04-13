Epic Games invests in Wonderbox developer Aquiris

Fornite maker Epic Games has invested in Brazilian studio Aquiris, best known for working on titles like Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker and Horizon Chase.

The size of the investment wasn't disclosed, although Epic did reveal it will be entering into a multi-game publishing deal with Aquiris that will cover "future unannounced multiplatform games."

Aquiris said the investment represents a "strong endorsement" of its current slate of projects.

"We are thrilled to partner with Epic Games. It's a strong endorsement of what Aquiris has built so far, and we can't wait to show the world what we are working on together," said Aquiris CEO Mauricio Longoni. "Epic's publishing power and close collaboration with us on tech, business intelligence, and product development will help us boost the quality and the reach of our titles."

Epic's head of third-party publishing Hector Sanchez will join the Aquiris board of directors as part of the deal, and said the South American studio has shown it has a "keen eye for quality game experiences."

"We’re honored to have this opportunity to strengthen our relationship with one of the premiere studios in the growing and important Latin American development scene," added Sanchez.