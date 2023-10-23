Noodle Cat Games, a fledgling studio founded by veterans from Epic Games, EA, and BioWare, has raised $12 million to create a new action RPG.

The company broke cover in September 2022 and raised $4.1 million a few months later to support its ambition of operating as a remote studio with a flexible work culture.

It has now secured an additional $12 million through a Series A funding round led by Hiro Capital with backing from Makers Fund, Krafton, and Sony Innovation Fund.

Noodle Cat will use the cash to create its debut title, which is being pitched as an "original IP" with "innovative multiplayer action," while providing support to its team of remote workers.

Studio CEO David Hunt, formerly lead systems designer on Fortnite and senior designer on Star Wars: The Old Republic, said Noodle Cat wants to revolutionise development workflows to help employees maximise their creative potential.

"Over the last year, Noodle Cat has iterated from hypothesis to an effective development structure that has resulted in a unique gameplay experience," said Hunt.

"We're excited at the opportunity this fundraising round gives us to fully execute on building awesome games in pursuit of a better future for the industry. I’m deeply grateful to the world-class investors that are supporting our vision."

Noodle Cat also intends to keep hiring in a bid to bolster its "flexible, iteration-based" studio and pledged to continue prioritizing "creativity, employee health, career growth, and equitable compensation."

The studio will unveil its debut title in 2024.