Keen Games' says its survival-RPG is just getting started in Early Access before its full 1.0 release.

Justin Carter

February 21, 2024

Player character overlooking a cliff in Keen Games' Enshrouded.
Image via Keen Games.

  • Keen is taking a different approach to Early Access by letting Enshrouded players vote on what features to add to the game.

Keen Games revealed its co-op survival game Enshrouded has reached 2 million players in three weeks.

The Early Access title launched in late January, and is also Keen's first self-published title. Its previous game, Portal Knights, was published by 505 Games.

"We are still blown away by the success and the positive reception of Enshrouded," said Keen CEO Jan Jöckel. Currently, it has a "very positive" consensus on Steam.

Like many Early Access games, Keen will look to Enshrouded players for feedback. But they are allowing players to vote for features they want included into the Early Access build.

To date, there are "2600+ suggestions" that can be voted on. Those suggestions range from adding dual-wielding or a weather system to bodies of water like an ocean or pond.

Keen assured it was "hard at work" on a patch that would address several of these suggestions. It didn't say how long it intends to let players vote on what to add.

However, it did say it'd "barely started" Enshrouded's Early Access life cycle. With several content updates planned, Keen may add as much as they can before the eventual 1.0 and console launch.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

