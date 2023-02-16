Embracer currently has a whopping 224 game projects in development

Perennial cash-splasher Embracer Group currently has 11,152 developers working on 224 game projects across its myriad of divisions and subsidiaries.

That's according to the Swedish holding company's fiscal report for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

According to those financials, quarterly net sales across the company increased by 128 percent year-on year to SEK 11.6 billion ($1.1 billion), with PC and console games contributing SEK 3.57 billion to that total.

Tabletop Games represented the largest revenue driver at the company, pulling in SEK 4.1 billion throughout the quarter, while mobile games delivered sales revenues of SEK 1.57 billion.

As for why Embracer has suddenly become a tabletop powerhouse, it's important to remember the company last year purchased board game publisher Asmodee for an initial €2.75 billion.

All of the video games

Embracer has spent the last few years splashing buckets of cash to bolster its video game business, purchasing a deluge of major studios and publishers including THQ Nordic, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Gearbox Entertainment, Saber, Coffee Stain, and more.

Those deals have given Embracer some serious clout, and mean the company now has over 200 titles in development. When, though, will they actually land?

Well, Embracer has explained it has 94 projects scheduled to release in FY 23/24 of which 58 are still unannounced. An additional 31 triple-A titles are slated to be released by FY 27/28, including 19 games that will ship by FY 25/26.

Embracer is also currently working on five Lord of the Rings games alongside external partners, which should be released during FY 23/24. Those projects have been kickstarted in no time at all, with Embracer only grabbing the rights to Tolkein's fantasy series in August last year.

Commenting on the overall state of its development pipeline, Embracer sys it has "one of the more diversified pipelines in the industry," and has SEK 8.2 billion invested in ongoing development projects as of December 31, 2022.

