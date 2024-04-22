Sponsored By

Fresh from cutting 1,400 jobs and shuttering numerous Embracer studios, Wingefors reassures investors he's here for the long haul.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 22, 2024

3 Min Read
A headshot of Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors on a stylised purple background
Headshot via Embracer

Embracer Group boss Lars Wingefors has told investors he still wants to make good on a promise he issued in 2016 and stay with the conglomerate for at least 25 years.

Wingefors made that pledge in 2016, when Embracer pushed ahead with its IPO, and noted he still has "17 years left to fulfil that [promise]."

Assuming he achieves that goal, it means he'll be sticking around until 2041 at the very least. The long-serving boss reminded investors of his unwavering commitment in an open letter published earlier today in tandem with Embracer's announcement that it would be splitting into three standalone companies to search for "winning" business formulas.

"My journey started more than 30 years ago trading comic books to collectors and I have always dreamt to build something meaningful and significant. For me, building a business is not about reaching a certain size or position, it is about the journey to turn many small and sometimes a few large steps into something greater," he wrote.

"Today is clearly a day when we take a bigger step. I am so excited to imagine what the coming decades will bring. At the IPO in 2016 I made a promise to stakeholders that I would be around for at least 25 years–and I still have 17 years left to fulfill that."

Embracer boss reaffirms pledge after year of upheaval

Embracer's decision to reconfigure its business has been made after an incredibly tumultuous year for the company.

Under Wingefors, the Swedish conglomerate spent billions of dollars on a spate of mergers and acquisitions, snapping up major players like Gearbox Entertainment, Eidos Montreal, Coffee Stain, 4A Games, Koch Media, Crystal Dynamics, and so many others.

Those deals in turn made it the owner of massive franchises like Borderlands, Tomb Raider, Dead Island, Metro, Deus Ex. It also went after other IPs directly, nabbing the rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit literary works in a deal worth $788 million.

Yet, after throwing colossal buckets of moolah at those deals, Embracer began a widespread restructuring program in a bid to become a "more focused, self-sufficient company." It resulted in over 1,400 layoffs in six months. Following those cuts, Wingefors reassured investors the company would always focus on "maximizing shareholder value."

Those job losses were the result of Embracer choosing to shutter entire studios and cancel numerous projects. In a bid to wipe out debt, the company also divested key assets Gearbox Entertainment and Saber Interactive, which it purchased in 2021 and 2020 respectively for hefty sums.

"I am convinced that the best is still ahead of us," said Wingefors in the wake of today's announcement. "History has shown that diversified groups like ours can significantly enhance their chances of success by adopting a more agile, fast-moving approach and focusing on well-defined core market segments."

Whatever the future holds for Embracer, it appears that Wingefors fully intends to witness it.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of an archive within the Video Game History Foundation.
Business
ESA says members won’t support any plan for libraries to preserve games onlineESA says members won’t support any plan for libraries to preserve games online
byJustin Carter
Apr 22, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot from El Paso, Elsewhere.
Business
Strange Scaffold's El Paso, Elsewhere is becoming a movieStrange Scaffold's El Paso, Elsewhere is becoming a movie
byJustin Carter
Apr 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key artwork for Forever Skies
Business
Krafton acquires minority stake in Forever Skies developer Far From HomeKrafton acquires minority stake in Forever Skies developer Far From Home
byChris Kerr
Apr 22, 2024
2 Min Read
The Embracer logo on a stylised background
Business
Embracer splitting into three standalone companies to search for 'winning formulas'Embracer splitting into three standalone companies to search for 'winning formulas'
byChris Kerr
Apr 22, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
The Six Stages of Player RationalityThe Six Stages of Player Rationality
byEdward Castronova
Apr 19, 2024
6 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
The Six Stages of Player Rationality
The Six Stages of Player Rationality

Apr 19, 2024

a collection of colorful screenshots showing creative tools
Design
Solo-Devs and risk-takers (an artistic exploration of experimental tools)
Solo-Devs and risk-takers (an artistic exploration of experimental tools)

Apr 19, 2024

Design
Postmortem: The Sirena Expedition
Postmortem: The Sirena Expedition

Apr 18, 2024