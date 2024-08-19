Sponsored By

Embracer boss says 'volatile' PC and console business is the 'bad guy'

The company, however, is 'confident' the segment can deliver following a colossal restructuring program.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 19, 2024

2 Min Read
A screenshot from Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Image via Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors has told investors the PC / Console business is the 'bad guy' within the company.

Outlining why Embracer has stopped providing hard guidance each quarter, Wingefors said there's some "lumpiness" within the PC / Console segment that prevents it from looking too far into the future. Case in point: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which is being published by Embracer subsidiary Deep Silver, was just delayed until February 2025 (thanks Eurogamer). It was initially slated to launch this year.

Wingefors reiterated the overall business is performing in line with expectations, but suggested the PC / Console segment remains a "volatile" proposition–especially when compared to other businesses such as board game maker Asmodee.

"Asmodee is a fantastic business to own from the perspective of you're always very stable in the deliverance of your numbers," said Wingefors during an investor Q&A.

"The mobile business is the same. The PC / Console guy is the 'bad guy' because it's a bit volatile. But I'm very confident and excited about the future outlook of that business as well–especially now post-restructuring."

That restructuring program saw Embracer divest major assets like Gearbox Entertainment and Saber Interactive. It also resulted in mass layoffs, project cancellations, and studio closures.

As noted in its fiscal report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Embracer saw net sales within its PC / Console business fall by 34 percent year-on-year to SEK 2.65 billion ($253.2 million).

The Swedish company attributed that downturn to "lower release activity" and a "tough comparison" year-on-year due to the release of Dead Island 2 in corresponding quarter.

"Excluding the release of Dead Island 2 in the comparison quarter, the organic growth was 15 percent in Q1," added Wingefors. "The 5 percent adjusted EBIT margin is impacted by amortization of releases with low ROI from the past 24 months. The new content that came out for Deep Rock Galactic, Remnant II and Dead Island 2 performed well in line with management expectations."

Providing a bit more colour, Wingefors said Embracer's broader PC / Console pipeline "looks solid" and noted the company still expects to "release completed games with a value of SEK 3.9 billion for the financial year."

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for mobile developer Kwalee.
Business
Kwalee releases Arabic version of mobile game platform for MENA devsKwalee releases Arabic version of mobile game platform for MENA devs
byJustin Carter
Aug 16, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for the cancelled free-to-play shooter The Division Heartland.
Business
Ubisoft cuts 45 jobs across Cary and San Francisco teamsUbisoft cuts 45 jobs across Cary and San Francisco teams
byJustin Carter
Aug 16, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Production
Book Excerpt: Great Games Need Great LeadersBook Excerpt: Great Games Need Great Leaders
byMatthew John Dyet
Aug 15, 2024
22 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision ProDeep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision Pro
byPhillip Johnson, Greg Tamargoand 3 more
Aug 13, 2024
8 Min Read
Key art for Ara: History Untold. Three world leaders are made transparent with images of their empires faded bgehind them.
Business
Oxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launchOxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launch
byWesley LeBlanc
Aug 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
Starting up and running your own outsourcing studioStarting up and running your own outsourcing studio
byJames Rowbotham
Aug 14, 2024
6 Min Read
The steam logo repeated across a dark gradient background
PC
What the heck is Valve doing with these informal Deadlock NDAs?What the heck is Valve doing with these informal Deadlock NDAs?
byBryant Francis
Aug 13, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Supporting game design with evolutionary algorithmsSupporting game design with evolutionary algorithms
byMaciej Swiechowski
Aug 13, 2024
22 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan