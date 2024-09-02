Sponsored By

Embracer appoints Thomas Kœgler as the CEO of Asmodee

A new board of directors has also been formed.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

September 2, 2024

2 Min Read
The Asmodee logo overlaid on a photograph of the company office
Asmodee logo and office photograph via Embracer Group

Embracer Group has officially appointed Thomas Kœgler as the new CEO of Asmodee. The move was announced earlier this year when Embracer outlined plans to split into three separate businesses to search for "winning formulas" after a brutal restructuring program.

Asmodee, the French board game publisher known for distributing titles like Dobble, Ticket to Ride, and Catan, is an integral part of Embracer's new-look organization. The company has been listed as a standalone entity after securing €900 million in debt financing that Embracer says will create "a strong foundation for building an optimal capital structure" across its restructured business.

Kœgler will now lead Asmodee and attempt to drive "profitable growth," having previously served as deputy chief operating officer. He will also join Embracer's executive management team.

"Thomas' appointment as CEO of Asmodee and as a member of Embracer's executive management team is a recognition of his successful journey within the industry and Asmodee," said Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors.

"He is a unique leader who brings together Asmodee's legacy, as a long-time member of the company's executive committee, with a fresh generational imprint on its future direction. I am confident that Thomas will be the right leader to guide the company through its next phase with a strong focus on profitable growth."

Embracer has also formed a new board of directors for Asmodee. The board includes Lars Wingefors (Embracer CEO / chair of the board), Kicki Wallje-Lund (chair of the board at Embracer / deputy chair), Stéphane Carville (former Asmodee CEO), Marc Nunes (founder and former Asmodee CEO), Jacob Jonmyren (Embracer board member), and Linda Höljö (COO and CFO of Pophouse Entertainment Group).

Wingefors said the board will work to build on Asmodee's "strong foundation" during what he predicts will be a "significant" period for the French company. 

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for not-for-profit organization Creative UK.
Business
Creative UK's latest fund offers up to £25K to North East teamsCreative UK's latest fund offers up to £25K to North East teams
byJustin Carter
Aug 30, 2024
1 Min Read
Logo for Valve's Steam marketplace.
Business
New Steam tweaks let devs highlight related games and DLC on store pagesNew Steam tweaks let devs highlight related games and DLC on store pages
byJustin Carter
Aug 30, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A character searches a cartoon alleyway strewn with refuse
Design
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46
byDanielle Riendeau
Aug 29, 2024
A person holding the Xbox Adaptive Joystick between their chin and collarbone
Design
'A rising tide floats all boats': Xbox on the universal benefits of accessible design'A rising tide floats all boats': Xbox on the universal benefits of accessible design
byChris Kerr
Aug 29, 2024
5 Min Read
Humberly Gonzalez and Kay Vess.
Audio
Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'
byBryant Francis
Aug 28, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
Creation of Parallax Occlusion Mapping (POM) in Unreal Engine 5Creation of Parallax Occlusion Mapping (POM) in Unreal Engine 5
byAlexander Mukhitdinov
Aug 30, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Iterative narrative design for video games - an indie approachIterative narrative design for video games - an indie approach
byLeander Burger
Aug 29, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Gamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games eventGamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games event
byGeorge Jijiashvili, Liam Deane
Aug 27, 2024
7 Min Read