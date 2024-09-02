Embracer appoints Thomas Kœgler as the CEO of Asmodee

Embracer Group has officially appointed Thomas Kœgler as the new CEO of Asmodee. The move was announced earlier this year when Embracer outlined plans to split into three separate businesses to search for "winning formulas" after a brutal restructuring program.

Asmodee, the French board game publisher known for distributing titles like Dobble, Ticket to Ride, and Catan, is an integral part of Embracer's new-look organization. The company has been listed as a standalone entity after securing €900 million in debt financing that Embracer says will create "a strong foundation for building an optimal capital structure" across its restructured business.

Kœgler will now lead Asmodee and attempt to drive "profitable growth," having previously served as deputy chief operating officer. He will also join Embracer's executive management team.

"Thomas' appointment as CEO of Asmodee and as a member of Embracer's executive management team is a recognition of his successful journey within the industry and Asmodee," said Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors.

"He is a unique leader who brings together Asmodee's legacy, as a long-time member of the company's executive committee, with a fresh generational imprint on its future direction. I am confident that Thomas will be the right leader to guide the company through its next phase with a strong focus on profitable growth."

Embracer has also formed a new board of directors for Asmodee. The board includes Lars Wingefors (Embracer CEO / chair of the board), Kicki Wallje-Lund (chair of the board at Embracer / deputy chair), Stéphane Carville (former Asmodee CEO), Marc Nunes (founder and former Asmodee CEO), Jacob Jonmyren (Embracer board member), and Linda Höljö (COO and CFO of Pophouse Entertainment Group).

Wingefors said the board will work to build on Asmodee's "strong foundation" during what he predicts will be a "significant" period for the French company.