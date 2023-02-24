Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok sweep the 2023 DICE Awards

Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok were the big winners at the 2023 DICE Awards, which are organized by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS).

Ragnarok grabbed a total of six awards on the night, including Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Story, and Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction.

Elden Ring, meanwhile, was named Game of the Year but also took home the award for Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, and Outstanding Technical Achievement.

The news means Elden Ring has picked up yet another Game of the Year award, having grabbed the top prize at The Game Awards 2022 and the New York Game Awards 2022.

Other winners include MultiVersus, which was named Fighting Game of the Year, and Marvel Snap, which nabbed the Mobile Game of the Year award.

Gran Turismo 7 was crowned Racing Game of the Year, OlliOlli World was honored with the Sports Game of the Year gong, and Dwarf Fortress grabbed the Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year prize.

Meanwhile, Tunic was awarded the statue for Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game, and Vampire Survivors was named Action Game of the Year.

You can find a select list of 2023 DICE Award winners below. For the full rundown, head on over to the AIAS website.

2023 Dice Award Winners: