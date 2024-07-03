Sponsored By

EA sunsetting three Battlefield titles on Xbox 360 and PS3

Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield: Hardline will all be pulled from sale on those vintage console platforms.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 3, 2024

1 Min Read
A screenshot of Battlefield: Hardline
Image via EA

EA is sunsetting three Battlefield titles on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 later this month.

The publisher confirmed Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield: Hardline will be removed from digital storefronts on Xbox 360 and PS3 on July 31, 2024. DLC and "all extra related content" will also be pulled from sale.

"Online services for these titles on these platforms will end on November 7th, 2024. While the online components of these titles close for these platforms, if you own the game, you will still be able to play the single-player component," added EA.

Battlefield 3 will remain playable on PC, while Battlefield 4 and Battlefield: Hardline will remain playable on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

EA's regularly scheduled sunsetting

EA regularly delists older titles and on its website explains that "some games go away for legal reasons, or because players are asking for resources elsewhere."

The publisher maintains a regularly updated list of titles facing an online services shutdown and will be giving others the chop in the coming months including FIFA 22 and Disney Sorcerers Arena.

News of online service shutdowns that render key multiplayer components unplayable or result in products being pulled from shelves often prick the ears of game preservationists. Fortunately, all three Battlefield titles remain playable on other platforms (for now).

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A screenshot of Battlefield: Hardline
Business
EA sunsetting three Battlefield titles on Xbox 360 and PS3EA sunsetting three Battlefield titles on Xbox 360 and PS3
byChris Kerr
Jul 3, 2024
1 Min Read
An Arisen fighting monsters in Dragon's Dogma II.
Business
Capcom acquires animation partner Minimum StudiosCapcom acquires animation partner Minimum Studios
byJustin Carter
Jul 2, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Training the game designers of tomorrow (part 1 of 5)Training the game designers of tomorrow (part 1 of 5)
byPascal Luban
Jul 3, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art featuring a colorful purple character
Business
How I developed good communication skills while working on FastivalHow I developed good communication skills while working on Fastival
byCloud Guo
Jul 2, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Art
Marketing Art in game development: What makes a 2D Marketing Artist?Marketing Art in game development: What makes a 2D Marketing Artist?
byRuslan Sartykov
Jul 1, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan