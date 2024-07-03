EA sunsetting three Battlefield titles on Xbox 360 and PS3

EA is sunsetting three Battlefield titles on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 later this month.

The publisher confirmed Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield: Hardline will be removed from digital storefronts on Xbox 360 and PS3 on July 31, 2024. DLC and "all extra related content" will also be pulled from sale.

"Online services for these titles on these platforms will end on November 7th, 2024. While the online components of these titles close for these platforms, if you own the game, you will still be able to play the single-player component," added EA.

Battlefield 3 will remain playable on PC, while Battlefield 4 and Battlefield: Hardline will remain playable on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

EA's regularly scheduled sunsetting

EA regularly delists older titles and on its website explains that "some games go away for legal reasons, or because players are asking for resources elsewhere."

The publisher maintains a regularly updated list of titles facing an online services shutdown and will be giving others the chop in the coming months including FIFA 22 and Disney Sorcerers Arena.

News of online service shutdowns that render key multiplayer components unplayable or result in products being pulled from shelves often prick the ears of game preservationists. Fortunately, all three Battlefield titles remain playable on other platforms (for now).