As promised back in 2020, EA is replacing its Origin digital marketplace with a new platform simply called the "EA app."

The EA app has officially left its open beta phase and according to the FIFA and Battlefield publisher "will soon replace Origin as our primary PC platform."

EA described its new platform as its "fastest and lightest PC client to date," and said a new streamlined design will help users more easily find games and content.

The EA app will automate game downloads and background updates to enable users to hop into games pronto. Users will also be able to build out their friends list by connecting their EA account to other platforms and services like Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

"For over 10 years we’ve welcomed millions of players into our Origin platform, we’ve listened to your feedback and acknowledge the limitations of this platform in a quickly evolving entertainment landscape," wrote EA in a blog post.

"So we set out to build EA’s next-generation PC game platform - a faster, more reliable, and more streamlined gaming experience - the best possible place for you to experience EA’s incredible games, services and content."

EA said it has worked to make the transition from Origin to the EA app as simple as possible, and will be inviting Origin users to make the leap across in the near future. Outlining how that will work, the publisher said that by the time users receive their EA app invite all of their games and content, including previously installed titles, will be "ready and waiting" on the EA app.

"Your local and cloud saves will transfer forward ensuring you can pick up where you left off. Your friends list transfers, too, so you won’t have to worry about remembering all those player IDs," added the company.

The EA app is available now for supported Windows PCs. For MacOS users, Origin will remain the best place to access titles for the time being.