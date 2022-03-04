EA is suspending game and content sales in Russia and Belarus

Battlefield and Apex Legends publisher EA is the latest game company to halt sales in Russia and Belarus, following the likes of CD Projekt and Bloober Team. Microsoft has also pledged to stop selling products and services in Russia.

The publisher explained it will be suspending sales of its titles and content, including virtual currency bundles, in both regions until Russia ends its war on Ukraine.

"Our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores," read an EA announcement.

"We are also working with our platform partners to remove our titles from their stores and stop the sale of new in-game content in the region."

EA described the Russian invasion as a "deeply troubling situation" and said it will continue to review the steps it can take to support Ukraine.

"We continue to be shocked at the conflict that is unfolding in Ukraine, and join so many voices around the world in calling for peace and an end to the invasion. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the company continued.

"Our primary concern is the ongoing safety of those in the region, particularly colleagues and partners, and we are seeking to understand how we might best help them further beyond our programs that are already in place."

The news comes after EA announced it would be removing Russian teams from its EA Sports FIFA and NHL games.