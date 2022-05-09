informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Free Webinar on 5/24: How Predictive Analytics Drives Mobile Conversions & Boosts Revenue - Register Here!
PreviousNext
Business
1 min read
article

EA hopes The Lord of the Rings can help accelerate its mobile business

EA described the upcoming title as a collectible role-playing game.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 09, 2022
The EA logo on a background that resembles the rolling hills and mountains of Middle-earth

EA is developing a new free-to-play mobile game based on The Lord of the Rings.

The project is being created in partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises -- a division of The Saul Zaentz Company -- which owns the worldwide exclusive rights to certain elements of both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The work-in-progress title is called The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, and is being pitched as a collectible role-playing game that "brings the fantasy and adventure of The Lord of the Rings to existing fans and new audiences alike."

EA claims Heroes of Middle-earth will be a social-competitive experience, and said the project will help expand its mobile portfolio as it attempts to deliver "top live services" to reach more players on more platforms.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games,” said EA's vice president of mobile RPG, Malachi Boyle.

"The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they’ll go head-to-head with their favorite characters."

Mobile

Latest Jobs

Illfonic

Lakewood, Colorado
05.04.22
Release Manager

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

Remote OR Amsterdam, Netherlands
05.05.22
Network Programmer

McKinney, Texas
05.06.22
Associate Game Producer

Remedy Entertainment

Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland
05.09.22
Rigging Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more