EA halts sale of Russian items in FIFA Ultimate Team

The company has also fixed the price range of those affected items on the in-game Transfer Market.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 09, 2022
FIFA_Ultimate_Team_Header.png

EA has halted the sale of Russian items in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The company previously announced it would be removing Russian national and club teams from its FIFA titles, but has now also stopped the sale of all Russian items in its lucrative multiplayer mode.

As spotted by Eurogamer, the purge will result in the removal of all player items from Russian clubs, kit items from Russian clubs, and stadia and stadium items from Russian clubs and the national team. Russian Manager League consumable items have also been pulled alongside Manager items from the Russian Premier League.

EA has also fixed the price range of those affected items on the in-game Transfer Market, preventing players from making a profit off the back of real-world events.

It's worth noting that EA hasn't taken Russian items away from players who already own them, meaning they'll continue to appear in-game if players continue to use them.

