EA confirms layoffs at EA Sports WRC developer Codemasters

The publisher said the cuts were made to meet its "evolving business needs and priorities."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
December 05, 2023
A car drifting on a dirt road in EA Sports WRC
Image via EA / Codemasters

EA has laid off an unknown number of employees at UK studio Codemasters to meets its "evolving business needs and priorities."

The publisher confirmed the news in a statement handed to IGN but didn't specify how many jobs have been cut.

"Our business is constantly changing as we strive to deliver amazing games and services that keep our players engaged, connected, and inspired," said an EA spokesperson. "At times, this requires the company to make small-scale organizational changes that align our teams and resources to meet evolving business needs and priorities. We continue to work closely with those affected by these changes, providing appropriate support throughout this process."

EA and Codemasters

EA acquired Codemasters, known for developing racing franchises like Dirt, Grid, and F1, for $1.2 billion in 2021. At the time, the company said it would turn Codemasters into a "powerhouse in racing entertainment."

Former Codemasters CEO Frank Sagnier and CFO Rashid Varachia both departed the studio once the acquisition was complete, but claimed their exit was "always part of the plan." Codemasters was then rolled into the EA Sports brand, with Sagnier suggesting the move would enable the studio to "reach new heights."

Codemasters has worked on multiple titles under the EA banner, including EA Sports WRC and Need For Speed Unbound. As noted by Polygon, development on the latter saw EA merge Codemasters' Cheshire studio with Criterion Games to bolster production.

The global video game industry has been hit by a seemingly never-ending wave of layoffs in 2023. Major companies and studios like Meta, Unity, Embracer, Epic Games, Creative Assembly, Frontier, Amazon, Humble Games, Ubisoft, Keywords, Bungie and many others have all axed jobs this year, and some have indicated those cuts will continue into 2024.

