Gamasutra is now Game Developer!
EA CFO and COO Blake Jorgensen to depart after a decade

"Through our time working together, Blake has been an incredible partner, advisor, and dear friend."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 01, 2021

EA has announced the departure of chief financial officer and chief operating officer, Blake Jorgensen. The long-serving exec, who joined the company in 2012, will officially step down next summer after helping the publisher through a transitional process.

"Through our time working together, Blake has been an incredible partner, advisor, and dear friend," said EA CEO Andrew Wilson in a statement. "His expertise and the team he has built have been instrumental to our growth and financial achievements, and his leadership has set us on the successful path we are on today."

EA veteran Laura Miele has been announced as the new COO, having worked at the company for over two decades. In her most recent role, Miele served as chief studios officer and oversaw the development of key franchises like Need for Speed and Battlefield.

"There is no one that has deeper trust and respect across our company than Laura to lead this for us," added Wilson. "Laura successfully led EA Studios with strong strategic and operational discipline, and she will bring that focus and rigor to the entire company as COO."

EA will begin an internal and external search for a new CFO immediately.

