Electronic Arts has announced that its racing game Onrush will be losing some of its online functions on November 30. Due to low players counts, the online servers for the game will be taken off, while offline modes such as single player will continue to be playable.

"Thanks to everyone who has supported our game," reads EA's page for online service shutdowns. "With player numbers in online modes dropping to low levels, we will be shutting down the servers from November 30, 2022."

Developed by Codemasters and released in 2018, Onrush was an arcade racing game with a focus on vehicular combat and classes. In terms of sales, the game underperformed, resulting in Codemasters laying off multiple developers, including the game's director, Paul Rustchynsky.

Onrush was originally published by Deep Silver, but the rights transferred over to EA when it purchased Codemasters in 2021. That acquisition, which was valued at $1.2 billion, was voted into approval by Codemasters' directors a month prior.

"With the greatest minds in racing entertainment all under one roof, you’re going to see even more innovation and we’re going to bring all new ideas to life," said EA at the time.

EA notably acquired the developer from Take-Two, which had previously been gearing up to acquire Codemasters for $994 million. Take-Two, like EA, had planned on combining its own racing franchises with those already developed by Codemasters' belt, which includes Dirt and Project Cars.

Under EA, Codemasters has released Grid Legends and F1 22. In EA's first quarter report for the year, the publisher noted that F1 "materially outperformed" its expectations, and was one of several live service titles from EA that contributed to a successful quarter.