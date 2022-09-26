E3 will be returning to the L.A. Convention Center for a four-day expo from June 13 to June 16, 2023, split between "Business Days" from June 13 to June 15 and "Gamer Days" open to the general public on June 15 and June 16.

Notably, those dates will likely place the show in direct competition with Summer Game Fest, the digital showcase created by Geoff Keighley in 2020 that also takes place in June.

Summer Game Fest debuted during the pandemic and incorporates digital events, demos, announcements. Despite being a newcomer, the show has quickly cemented its place on the industry calendar.

E3, meanwhile, was the premier consumer showcase for well over a decade, but in recent years has struggled to adapt to a shifting media climate that saw major players like Sony move to host their own events outside of the E3 bubble.

The COVID-19 pandemic also impacted the conference, with E3 2020 being cancelled outright, the 2021 edition pivoting to a virtual format, and E3 2022 also being scrapped so organizers ESA and newcomers Reedpop could relaunch the brand in 2023 "with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations."

When E3 does return in force next year, a number of partnered digital events and showcases will precede the show on June 11, although at the time of writing it's unclear who'll be involved in that prelude.

"E3 Business Days will take place June 13 - 15, with the general public welcome for E3 Gamer Days on June 15 and 16. Throughout the show, certain halls and spaces will be reserved for registered game industry professionals, including developers, publishers, distributors, and the gaming media," reads a press release.

"When consumers join the celebration on June 15, spectacular booths and a dedicated theater offering deep-dive looks at highly anticipated titles await."