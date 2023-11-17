informa
Donald Mustard joins movie production company AGBO

Mustard's involvement with AGBO was preceded by his relationship with the company's founders, Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 17, 2023
Donald Mustard at the 2018 Game Awards.
Image taken from the Game Awards YouTube.

Over two months after retiring from Epic Games, Donald Mustard has landed at film production company AGBO. 

Per Axios, the Fortnite co-creator has taken a senior role at the company, and is listed as a "partner" on its website. Beyond that, neither Mustard or AGBO have disclosed his involvement at time of writing.

AGBO is an independent film studio headed up by Joe and Anthony Russo. The brothers have directed several Marvel movies, including 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which featured a Fortnite reference. 

While slight, that cameo helped to kickstart the battle royale's larger media involvement with franchises like DC Comics and Star Wars. Some studios have even used Fortnite as a way to promote their films, either with tie-in skins or by using the platform to show previews of their upcoming movies.

The company itself has no involvement with video games, though as noted by Axios, Nexon spent $400 million to buy a nearly 40 percent stake in AGBO last year. The brothers and other AGBO management maintain creative control, though like with Mustard's apparent hiring, nothing tangible has come of this yet. 

The relationship between Mustard and the Russo brothers appears to go both ways. Joe Russo attended DICE 2022 to talk about the metaverse with him while Mustard was still working at Epic.

Update: This post has been changed to clarify that Nexon purchased stake in AGBO, and Tencent, and we regret the error.

