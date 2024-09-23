Sponsored By

Don't Nod 'disappointed' by 2024's first-half financials, exploring new roadmap options

Banishers and Jusant both underpeformed, which has spurred Don't Nod to write down assets and adjust its internal plans over the next several years.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 23, 2024

Key art for 2024's Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.
Image via Don't Nod.

Don't Nod released its financials for the first half of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, and admitted its two big releases, Jusant and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, were commercial disappointments.

"Despite an excellent critical reception, [they] unfortunately did not achieve the commercial results we had hoped for," wrote CEO Oskar Guilbert. He further stated both titles sold "well below" the company's expectations.

As a result, Don't Nod posted €14.6 million in operational revenue for the half-year, which ended on June 30, 2024. The OR is down 11 percent from €16.5 million in 2023's first half.

Similarly, there was a decrease in development revenues (to €2.0 million) and capitalized productions (to €1.1 million). The latter was owed to the "temporary" suspension of two production lines.

Don't Nod saw an increase, namely €1.2 million in sales mainly driven by back catalog titles like Vampyr and the Life is Strange games. But in light of Banishers and Jusant, the studio is doing a €24 million partial write down of those games' assets.

Don't Nod shifts its plans for the future

Looking to the future, Don't Nod outlined a new series of changes to its roadmap. The most immediate is focusing on Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, which releases in two parts on February and March 2025.

A pair of unannounced in-house projects ("P10" and "P14") are scheduled to release before the end of 2027. "Certain developments" for "P10" have been scrapped to "bolster sales potential, reach a wider audience, and increase partnership opportunities with industry leaders."

Two other in-house projects ("P12" and "P13") from Don't Nod's Paris team are "temporarily paused" for a €7.6 million write down. Both were in the design phase, and this pause lets the developer "maximize the chances of success of the titles with the greatest [present] potential."

Finally, a pair of external projects Don't Nod is publishing in 2025 are expected to contribute to revenue over the next several years. The studio is considering "other options" to implement for its roadmap as soon as possible.

Don't Nod's full financial report on the the fist half of 2024-2025 can be read here.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo.

