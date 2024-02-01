Sponsored By

Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition suddenly delisted from Steam

Devil May Delist.

Justin Carter

February 1, 2024

Dante vs. Nero in key art for Devil May Cry 4.
Image via Capcom.

  • The two Devil May Cry games have other versions players can buy, but their being pulled came without any notice from Capcom.

Like Spec Ops: The Line earlier in the week, both Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition have been pulled from Steam without any prior warning.

Spotted by Wario64, the pair of character action games are shown as "no longer available" on Valve's storefront. Their store pages also appear to have been deleted entirely.

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition is still purchasable on Steam. However, the only way to play DMC 3 is by buying the HD collection of the original trilogy of games.

The original 2008 version of DMC 4 is still purchasable on the Xbox Store at time of writing. Other entries in the series are still available on PC and current-generation storefronts.

Capcom's "retired" games

PCGamesN spotted both games' SteamDB pages show that Capcom requested they be "retired." It's unclear why, particularly since the studio has kept the HD Collection (and other Special Editions) up and running.

At time of writing, Capcom has yet to comment on the situation. Game Developer has reached out, and will update when a response is given.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

