Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition suddenly delisted from Steam

Like Spec Ops: The Line earlier in the week, both Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition have been pulled from Steam without any prior warning.

Spotted by Wario64, the pair of character action games are shown as "no longer available" on Valve's storefront. Their store pages also appear to have been deleted entirely.

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition is still purchasable on Steam. However, the only way to play DMC 3 is by buying the HD collection of the original trilogy of games.

The original 2008 version of DMC 4 is still purchasable on the Xbox Store at time of writing. Other entries in the series are still available on PC and current-generation storefronts.

Capcom's "retired" games

PCGamesN spotted both games' SteamDB pages show that Capcom requested they be "retired." It's unclear why, particularly since the studio has kept the HD Collection (and other Special Editions) up and running.

At time of writing, Capcom has yet to comment on the situation. Game Developer has reached out, and will update when a response is given.