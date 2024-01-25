More layoffs in games today, this time at Black Forest Games. Per Kotaku, the German studio laid off around 50 people, which also equates to roughly half its staff.

As of mid-2023, Black Forest was allegedly made up of 110 workers. The outlet claims management told staff more information on the reductions would come next week.

Sources speaking to Kotaku allege the managers ("most, if not all") and creative directors will survive the cuts. It's currently unclear which departments will be affected the most by this.

Embracer Group reductions

Its parent company is THQ Nordic, which itself is a spinoff of Embracer. Throughout 2023 and even now, Embracer has made reductions at several subsidiaries it acquired in recent years.

Black Forest opened in 2012 and previously worked on Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams. Its last two projects were remakes of the first two Destroy All Humans games first made by Pandemic in the mid-2000s.

Currently, the developer is at work on a video game adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. That project, which was revealed last year, is said to be several years off.

Game Developer reached out to THQ Nordic for further comment, and will update when a response is given.