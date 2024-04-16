Sponsored By

Programmer Kevin Bentley put out (most) of the 1999 game's source code for players to help maintain and use for their own ends.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 16, 2024

2 Min Read
Screenshot from 1999's Descent 3.
Image via Outrage Entertainment/Interplay.

The source code for 1999's Descent 3 has been uploaded to Github for everyone to use, free of charge.

Uploaded by programmer Kevin Bentley, who worked on the game back in the day, the code includes the unreleased 1.5 patch he and Jeff Slutter made years prior. The only thing missing, he continued, were some proprietary video and sound libraries.

"I have that code if someone wants to help make a converter so the old cutscenes work," said Bentley. "It'll take some effort to stub out that code so it compiles."

Bentley also admitted the code "needs to be cleaned up some" and asked for some grace, since it was made by a team "much younger and less experienced back then."

"If you're interested in helping maintain it, please send me a message," he said. "Thanks to Jeff Slutter, who did most of the work modernizing the code from the 90's. I'm looking forward to seeing what the community does with it!"

Descent 3's legacy

Descent 3 released on Windows, Mac, and Linux, and was the debut title of developer Outrage Games. The series' original creators, Parallax Software, split into Outrage and the recently defunct Volition.

At the time, Descent 3 was noted for its artificial intelligence and outdoor environments. It also became popular enough for its level editor to be used in a 2002 study of hawkmoth flight activities.

Despite strong reviews and an expansion pack, the game was a commercial disappointment. The Michigan-based Outrage only released one other game, 2003's Alter Echo, before closing down.

In 2015, all three Descent games were pulled from GOG due to a royalty dispute between Interplay and Parallax. The issue was later resolved, and all three games are now purchasable on digital storefronts again.

In 1999, Game Developer held a post-mortem on Descent 3 with programmers Jason Leighton and producer Craig Derrick, which can be read here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Snufkin and Moomin in Moomin: Puzzle & Design.
Business
Rovio's Moomin mobile game goes offline in JulyRovio's Moomin mobile game goes offline in July
byJustin Carter
Apr 16, 2024
1 Min Read
soldiers on a red field
Business
70 percent of devs unsure of live-service games sustainability70 percent of devs unsure of live-service games sustainability
byJustin Carter
Apr 16, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A thief looks down from the rooftop in a fantasy city.
Design
Warren Spector says the next logical step for immersive sims is multiplayerWarren Spector says the next logical step for immersive sims is multiplayer
byBryant Francis
Apr 16, 2024
6 Min Read
soldiers on a red field
Business
70 percent of devs unsure of live-service games sustainability70 percent of devs unsure of live-service games sustainability
byJustin Carter
Apr 16, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Conquering hardware hurdles to port Kingdom Come: Deliverance to SwitchDeep Dive: Conquering hardware hurdles to port Kingdom Come: Deliverance to Switch
byZhanna Goranskaya
Apr 16, 2024
6 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
How SUDA51 and Hitman inspired cult indie shooter Children of the Sun
How SUDA51 and Hitman inspired cult indie shooter Children of the Sun

Apr 16, 2024

Design
How to design giant robots in shooters: a comprehensive War Robots retrospective
How to design giant robots in shooters: a comprehensive War Robots retrospective

Apr 10, 2024

Design
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy

Apr 8, 2024